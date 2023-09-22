Broncos' young receivers must be more involved in Week 3
In just two weeks of play, the Broncos have already seen plenty of flashes from its young offensive skill players. As the season progresses, expect to see more from Denver's young core.
By Collin Lee
After a plethora of preseason injuries shook up the Broncos' wide receiver depth, young players like rookie Marvin Mims Jr. and second-year receiver Brandon Johnson were thrust into the spotlight. In limited action, the two young wideouts have flashed glimpses of greatness and proven that they deserve larger roles in the offense.
The Denver offense has been much better than last year. Though not perfect by any stretch, the offense has at least been able to put the ball in the end zone a few times, and been able to limit back-breaking mistakes. One of the greatest things hindering Denver's offense right now is its lack of explosive weapons on the outside. Jerry Jeudy can fill that void, but he still may not be 100 percent after dealing with a hamstring injury. Courtland Sutton is a good-quality, big-body receiver, but the Broncos need a speedster to press the defense and create separation. Luckily, Mims and Johnson are on the roster to fill that niche.
In week two against the Commanders, Mims- a 2023 second round pick- caught both of his two targets against Washington for 113 yards and two touchdowns. The rookie from Oklahoma also added 10 rushing yards and a 45-yard punt return to his game totals.
Brandon Johnson has also fared decently well in the early portion of the season. The second-year receiver has totaled 97 yards and two touchdowns through two weeks. Though a miraculous 50-yard hail mary touchdown grab at the end of regulation in week two pads his numbers, Johnson's ability to make plays has been very apparent.
Mims and Johnson both provide speed that the Broncos otherwise lack within its core of currently healthy offensive skill players. Denver will need to keep pace in week three with a high-flying Miami offense, and giving Mims and Johnson more opportunities to make explosive plays could be its best chance.
Outside of the receiver room, the Denver offense doesn't have many options to turn to. With Greg Dulcich injured, the Broncos lack legitimate receiving threats in the tight end room. There is a stable of talented backs on the team, but the offensive line has yet to show an ability to spring them for big plays on a regular basis. For the Broncos to have any success against the Dolphins, they will need to generate chunk plays in the passing game. Expect the Broncos to give Mims and Johnson more than just a handful of targets.