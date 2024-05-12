Denver Broncos WR Troy Franklin responds to false pre-draft rumors
By Amir Farrell
Just days following the surfacing rumors that multiple NFL teams passed on drafting former Oregon wide receiver Troy Franklin due to his "lack of love for football", the new Broncos wideout responded to the claims in a very honest and respectful manner:
"I really don't know what the reason was. I've been playing [football] since I was five years old so I don't know how a person cannot love football doing it for that long."- Troy Franklin on pre-draft rumors
Franklin also went ahead and shut down the claim that he chose the jersey No. 16 to remind teams that 16 receivers were selected before him in the draft:
Franklin seems to be all business and ready to work in his first year with the Broncos. Despite falling down teams' boards due to a ridiculous rumor out of his control, he has already made an early impression on the coaching staff during the wide receiver position drills in rookie minicamp. The fourth-round wideout's footwork and quickness are already emerging as his two highest-skilled traits in Denver's receiver room.
Broncos head coach Sean Payton also informed the media that he expects Franklin to primarily work inside the numbers during his rookie season, however, will occasionally receive some reps out wide as well. Given his slimmer frame at 6 foot 3 and 180 pounds, it should come to no surprise that the coaching staff envisions him as a primary slot receiver in the NFL. This likely means Denver has big plans for second-year receiver Marvin Mims Jr. serving in a more prominent role as an outside receiver.
Franklin, 21, is coming into his rookie season with some relatively high expectations considering his pre-established chemistry with quarterback Bo Nix and the fact that the Broncos are in need of an immediate replacement for former wide receiver Jerry Jeudy. Considering his track record, work ethic, and adversity regarding the false pre-draft rumors, Franklin will certainly have a chip on his shoulder in year one with the Denver Broncos.