Insider reveals why Broncos rookie wide receiver's draft stock declined
By Amir Farrell
Heading into the 2024 NFL Draft, former Oregon wide receiver Troy Franklin was a projected second-round pick following a string of impressive seasons during his final two years in college football. In 2023, Franklin even set Oregon's single-season records for receiving yards (1,383), receiving touchdowns (14), and 100-yard receiving games (8). However, following a wave of interesting rumors swirling in league circles, Franklin ended up being the 17th wide receiver selected in his class.
Given his impressive resume and work ethic on the football field, it was certainly surprising to witness Franklin's draft stock declined so drastically. In 2023, the 21-year-old receiver was a second-team All-American and a first-team All-Pac-12 player. While some assumed his slight frame and "limited route tree" were the main reasons for his fall, that does not seem to be the case. According to the Denver Gazette's Chris Tomasson and Oregon head coach Dan Lanning, several teams had concerns with Franklin's "lack of love for football"
"I heard so many things about the guy doesn't love football. I mean, the guy practices his tail off like football was what he was made for. That's what he does. He's an extremely talented player who is very smart and works hard to be really good."- Dan Lanning on Troy Franklin
Considering how highly his former teammates and coaches have spoken of his work ethic and talent on the football field, I think it is fair to assess that Franklin is not taking his profession for granted. He produced at a very high level during his final two seasons at Oregon and seemed to be reasonably frustrated when he fell down so many boards during the draft.
Franklin, who chose to wear No. 16 ahead of his rookie season, is rumored to have chosen the number to remind opposing teams that 16 wide receivers were selected before he was drafted with the 102nd overall pick. If that doesn't convince you that he is a true competitor and takes the game of football very seriously, I am not sure what will.