Denver Broncos WR room will look very different in 2023
There are links and connections to other wide receivers not on the Broncos' roster that the team could bring in to remake the Broncos' unit, which has underperformed.
Going into the prior couple of seasons, the WR room of Courtland Sutton, Jerry Jeudy, Tim Patrick, and KJ Hamler was very threatening on paper, at the least. However, this unit has never been able to perform at the level that many thought they could be at.
All of them have missed some form of time with injuries over the last few seasons, while others have battled through some inconsistencies as well. With George Paton saying that the team will be aggressive in free agency and a new head coach in town, this unit could get quite the makeover in 2023.
1. Brandin Cooks
Brandin Cooks was drafted by the New Orleans Saints back in 2014, so he was drafted by the Sean Payton-Mickey Loomis era. He's carved out nearly 9,000 receiving yards in nine NFL seasons and does have some liked tweets hinting that he could see himself playing in Denver.
Being that Denver needs a speed guy and his desire to not be a part of a rebuild in Houston, Cooks being traded is about guaranteed, and the Broncos make the most sense.
2. Adam Thielen
Broncos' Sean Payton has go up against Adam Thielen before and has been very complimentary of him. He was also just released by the Minnesota Vikings and did catch 70 passes for 716 yards this year. He's still got something left in the tank, surely.
Here's what Payton had to say about the stud WR:
"“I think he is a fantastic player and then once you get a chance to meet and coach and we had him in the Pro Bowl, he’s smart, real savvy, he can run. He’s getting down the field with a lot of big plays. So, certainly he has a handful more explosive plays this time than a year ago. But that’s a credit to what they’re doing. I just watched a handful of two minute of their offense. He’s tough to handle. He’s a really good player and there’s a reason we were coaching him in the Pro Bowl.”"- Sean Payton
3. Odell Beckham, Jr
Both Sean Payton and Russell Wilson have tried to get Odell Beckham Jr on their respective teams in the past. Payton himself said that the Saints were"close" to signing OBJ when he was released from the Cleveland Browns.
He obviously chose to sign with the Los Angeles Rams, instead.
Around the same time, Russell Wilson was trying to recruit the polarizing player as well:
This is kind of funny, since both Wilson and Payton are now with the Denver Broncos. A fit makes so much sense if both parties are still wanting OBJ to play with them.
Between Brandin Cooks, Adam Thielen, and Odell Beckham Jr, the Broncos could seriously remake their WR unit. These aren't just some random players who won't make much of an impact. Each player has or is still excellent at what they do and all three could have massive and positive impacts on the offense.