Realistic free agent haul for the Denver Broncos in 2023
The Denver Broncos are going to be aggressive in free agency, but let's not get carried away with the possibilities.
I do think George Paton can make a splash or two, but I don't think we'll be hearing the Broncos' names in the very first wave of free agents. The team doesn't have a ton of cap space at the moment, but they can create a good bit with some very doable moves
Cutting Graham Glasgow, Ronald Darby, Chase Edmonds, and Brandon McManus saves the Denver Broncos roughly $30 million in cap space. Other restructures like Garett Bolles, Courtland Sutton, and Tim Patrick can save even more.
I'd assume that we'll begin to see some of those moves being made within the next few days in preparation for the start of free agency next week.
So, what does a realistic free agent haul look like for the Denver Broncos?
Putting together a realistic free agent haul for the Denver Broncos
1. Kelvin Beachum, OL
Beachum turns 34 this summer and has been in the NFL since 2012. What makes Kelvin Beachum a nice potential addition is his ability to play both left and right tackle.
He's played 152 career games in the NFL and has started every game he's played in since 2014. He played in and started all 17 games for the Cardinals this season and has missed just two games over the last three campaigns.
Beachum could be a nice, low-cost addition on the right side and could be paired with a rookie draft pick. I really love this potential signing.