Denver Broncos WR room is ranked painfully low by PFF for the 2024 NFL Season
The Denver Broncos do have some legitimate talent on both sides of the ball, but much of it is truly unproven. Now yes, "power rankings" are all subjective, but they're content that readers like to eat up. However, there could be some truth in these rankings, and PFF rolled out their receiving corps rankings ahead of the 2024 NFL Season.
And only two teams were ranked below the Denver Broncos: the Los Angeles Chargers and New England Patriots. Here is what they had to say about the Broncos unit, which ranked 30th:
"Jerry Jeudy is no longer a Bronco, so it's Courtland Sutton‘s room to command. The team brought in Josh Reynolds and drafted Troy Franklin to find their WR2, and Marvin Mims can be a deep-threat option.- Trevor Sikkema
Denver got good receiving production from their running backs last season, as both Samaje Perine and Jaleel McLaughlin earned receiving grades above 80.0 in 2023."
Trevor Sikkema isn't necessarily negative about the room here, but it's easy to see how the unit could be ranked as low as they are. The Broncos don't have a true WR1, which is a huge red-flag that needs to be fixed in 2024. They brought in Troy Franklin in the 2024 NFL Draft, and he could end up being that guy for Denver.
Marvin Mims Jr also has a nice profile that can translate into being a WR1 in this league, so if all goes well, Denver may end up having one of the better rooms in the league. Courtland Sutton, Josh Reynolds, and Tim Patrick are who they are at this point, so we surely know what to expect from them.
If Mims and Franklin could figure out the WR1 spot for the Denver Broncos in 2024, this room will end up being quite good and could even be the best group on their roster. Is it right for the Broncos WR room to be ranked this low?