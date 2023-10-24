Denver Broncos win in Week 7 sparks the draft pick debate
The Denver Broncos winning in Week 7 moved them down the first round draft board in 2024.
The Denver Broncos winning in Week 7 might have been the wrong move for some in the fanbase, as they moved down the first-round draft board for 2024. Entering the week, the Broncos were currently picking third overall in the 2024 NFL Draft, which would have likely guaranteed them the ability to draft one of Marvin Harrison Jr, Drake Maye, or Olu Fashanu.
Well, they won in Week 7, and now are slated to pick fourth overall instead. For some people, a team actively trying to win games isn't the right decision; Denver is still a pretty bad football team and isn't making the playoffs unless a massive miracle happens.
Much of the fanbase realizes that. So instead of wanting the team to win, they advocate for losses, as that would allow them to move up the draft board, slowly approaching the #1 overall pick. That #1 pick in 2024 is likely going to be Caleb Williams, who has largely been viewed as one of the best college QB prospects ever.
Well, where do you stand on this issue? Teams have started 1-5 before and made the playoffs. It's happened a few times, so it's not impossible. As fans of the Denver Broncos, you might not care about a higher draft position, and simply want to see your favorite team win.
If you're someone who might be more forward-thinking, you may root for losses during a lost season, as a higher pick usually means a better prospect. Obviously, drafting in the NFL is not a perfect art, so just because Denver is now slated to pick third and not fourth after this week, that doesn't mean they're going to draft a worse player.
Denver probably finishes within the top 10 of the first round, which is fine. Teams can find franchise cornerstone players all throughout the first round and even in later rounds. It does sound a bit more appetizing to have the #3 pick and not the #10 pick, but I do think rooting for the team to win no matter what is the better side of this argument.
Frankly, I don't think the players care about draft position, and why should they? They are grown men playing an intense sport and are fighting for their careers each and every week. Losing surely takes a lot out of them, and I'd like someone to walk up to Mike Purcell and tell him that the Broncos should have lost in Week 7.
While I do understand why some in Broncos Country may root for losses, I don't think it's the right thing to do.