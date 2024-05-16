Denver Broncos will have completely unexpected position battle in 2024
By Amir Farrell
The Denver Broncos have agreed to terms with former Chicago Bears veteran punter Trenton Gill, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. The deal is expected to be a one-year contract at a relatively low price that will provide some much-needed competition to Denver's punter position during mandatory minicamp and training camp this offseason.
Gill, 25, was a seventh-round draft pick in the 2022 NFL Draft and will be entering his fourth season in the league in 2024. In his last two seasons with the Bears, Gill booted 133 punts and averaged 46.1 yards per punt while averaging 38.5 net yards per punt. Statistically, Gill does not nearly match the level of Dixon's recent production in the NFL, however, the Broncos were in need of a new face to push their veteran punter.
Among NFL punters in 2023, Dixon, ranked 23rd in yards per punt with 46.3, 17th in punts inside the 20-yard line (27), and 14th in net yards per punt attempt with 42.3. Gill ranked well below Dixon in all of these categories, however, is five years younger than Dixon who is turning 31 years old in August. While Gill's production certainly does not meet the level of Dixon's during the last two seasons, there is still reason to believe Gill can mold into an above-average punter at the NFL level under Denver's special teams staff.
Special teams coordinator Ben Kotwica is highly regarded in Denver's building and assistant head coach Mike Westfoff is considered one of the greatest special teams coaches in the history of the NFL. It is certain that they will bring the absolute most out of Gill's abilities during the team's training camp. Preseason should be a fun and exciting battle between Dixon and Gill and will likely determine who wins the starting job before the team's season opener in Seattle.