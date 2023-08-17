5 Denver Broncos who may not clear waivers if the team wants them on practice squad
- Teams will soon be forced to trim their rosters to 53 players but building a practice squad is another key detail before the season gets underway.
- Young players on both offense and defense may not clear waivers if the Broncos want to stash them on that practice squad.
Broncos players who may not clear waivers: Albert Okwuegbunam, Tight end
Albert Okwuegbunam is most likely not going to make this team. He was already in a hole behind Greg Dulcich, Adam Trautman and Chris Manhertz, but with the way undrafted free agent Nate Adkins has looked this summer, Albert O's days in Denver seem numbered.
If I were general manager George Paton, I would attempt to find a new suitor for Okwuegbunam and trade him, for pretty much anything. That way, at least the team gets some kind of a return on a player that just hasn't caught on in the Mile High City.
But if the plan is to cut him and then bring him back to the practice squad for more grooming, that almost certainly wouldn't happen. Okwuegbunam is a former fourth-round pick who is still young and quite quick for his size.
There will be at least one other team in the league that feels it can work with that.
Broncos players who may not clear waivers: Elijah Garcia, Defensive lineman
Sometimes all it takes is one preseason game and teams around the league are keeping tabs on you and that could certainly be the case for Elijah Garcia after the way he played last Friday against the Arizona Cardinals.
The defensive line is probably still the thinnest position group on the team, giving Garcia a legitimate shot to come out of nowhere for a roster spot, but if he is waived another team that saw how good the 25-year old look against the Cardinals could foil any plans to bring him back.
Garcia will be a key player to watch this Saturday against the San Francisco 49ers. If he is able to build off of his preseason performance last week, the Broncos may need to consider keeping him on the roster.
He is still a relatively unknown player to he could slip through the cracks of the waiver wire, but it would also be a bit of a risky move if he is someone the Broncos see in their future plans.