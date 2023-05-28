Broncos undrafted rookie spotlight: TE Nate Adkins
Following the 2023 NFL Draft, the Denver Broncos agreed to terms with tight end Nate Adkins as an undrafted free agent.
The tight end spot is one where there could definitely be an opportunity for the Broncos and Nate Adkins will get a chance to show what he can do this summer.
Name: Nate Adkins
Height: 6-foot-3
Weight: 252 pounds
Position: Tight end
School: South Carolina
Adkins was born in Knoxville, Tennessee and began his college career at East Tennessee State. He then transferred to South Carolina for his final season of college eligibility, going to the same school where his father works.
In 2022, Adkins caught 13 passes for 168 yards.
He was not much of a factor in the passing game and that likely wouldn't change at the professional level. However, he is capable of being an option in the passing game as he had 73 receptions for 749 yards and four touchdowns while at ETSU.
He has the size amd blocking ability to hold up in the NFL and if he can become a contributor on special teams, he could have a chance to earn a future role. Though he is listed as a tight end, he is similar to what the Broncos had in fullback/tight end Andrew Beck.
Chances of making 53-man roster (1-10 scale): 2
The odds for Adkins to come in and win a job this season are not going to be high because the Broncos have four tight ends on the roster that are ahead of him on the depth chart. His main avenue to make the team could be to beat out fullback Michael Burton. However, that would be no easy feat.
Burton was signed through free agency as the Broncos put forth a plan to become a run-heavy offense under Sean Payton. Burton is one of the league's better fullbacks and he has also played under Payton before.
Adkins could compete for a spot on the practice squad with a chance to earn a future role on the main roster and his play on special teams will likely be the key factor in that decision. It will also depend on what the Broncos will do at tight end. Will they keep four tight ends on the roster? If they do, Adkins will be cut. The future of Albert Okwuegbunam could figure into that scenario.