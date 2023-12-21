3 Broncos who deserve coal for Christmas
Christmas is coming ... who are 3 Broncos players that are on Santa's "Naughty List" and deserve coal?
3. Wide receiver Jerry Jeudy:
Where to start with Jerry Jeudy.
In the offseason, many saw Jeudy as an available trade asset for the Denver Broncos, especially ahead and during the 2023 NFL Draft. Denver received offers and decided to not move on from him. The same during the trade deadline ... the Broncos received offers for Jeudy but declined.
With the addition of Sean Payton, many saw Jeudy as a big breakout candidate for the 2023-24 season, and even as Denver's number one wide receiver. It has been a rough year for Jerry, as he missed the season opener against the Raiders due to an injury in preseason, and his best statistical game ... 5 receptions for 81 yards against the Miami Dolphins in Week 3.
It is important to mention that the Broncos declined Jeudy's 5th-year option for 2024.
45 receptions (in 67 targets) for 581 yards and one touchdown, not the best stats from a guy in his contract year, and a former first-round draft pick.
Jerry had two big drops on two catchable long passes from Russell Wilson and did not drag his foot on a play that could have been a touchdown for Denver against the Chargers (the drive ended in a field goal).
Which other Broncos players deserve coal for Christmas?