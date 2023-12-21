3 Broncos who deserve coal for Christmas
Christmas is coming ... who are 3 Broncos players that are on Santa's "Naughty List" and deserve coal?
Every year the Denver Broncos have players that underperform their expectations, or have a rough season. With that being said, and Christmas getting closer, which players from the 2023-2024 roster are on Santa's "Naughty List", and deserve coal this upcoming Christmas?
1. Safety Kareem Jackson:
The Broncos re-signed safety Kareem Jackson to a one-year deal in free agency, with the hopes of getting back not only a veteran presence in the secondary but also a locker room leader. Once "K-Jack" was re-signed everyone thought that he was going to have a reduced role in the field, but injuries in the safety room, to be specific Caden Sterns and PJ Locke out for the first couple of games, made Jackson the starting strong safety.
Jackson had a key interception in the end zone against the Raiders in Week 1 despite the loss, and a game-clinching interception against the Bears in Week 4. Here is the negative thing about him ... Kareem has been suspended for six games and has received the following fines due to illegal hits and unnecessary roughness penalties ...
- Week 1 vs LV: $14,819.00 - illegal hit on WR Jakobi Meyers
- Week 2 vs WAS: $19,669.00 + Ejection from the game - helmet-to-helmet hit on TE Logan Thomas
- Week 3 at MIA: $11,473 - unnecessary roughness
- Week 6 at KC: $43,709 - unnecessary roughness
- Week 7 vs GB: Ejection from the game + 4-game suspension (reduced to two games) with no pay check after hit on TE Luke Musgrave
- Week 11 vs MIN: 4-game suspension with no pay check after hit on QB Joshua Dobbs (no flag was shown after the play)
Jackson has received four fines for a total amount of $89,670, plus six games without receiving his respective salary.