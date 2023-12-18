Guess who's back for the Denver Broncos in Week 16?
Guess who's back...back again.
The Denver Broncos could be getting a couple of key players back for their crucial Week 16 matchup against the New England Patriots, including one of the most controversial players in the league right now. That player is, of course, safety Kareem Jackson. Jackson has served a four-game suspension, his second suspension of the season, due to the physical brand of football he plays when he's out on the field.
Although the NFL has cracked down on other players as well, it does feel like they made a bit of an example out of Kareem Jackson, whose hit on Minnesota Vikings quarterback Joshua Dobbs was apparently the final straw for the NFL. Even though it wasn't called a penalty on the field, Jackson has now missed out on four more game checks, but he's out of the principal's offense and back onto the field for the Denver Broncos as of Week 16.
Just like the rest of us, Jackson was watching the Broncos on Saturday night and sharing his thoughts on Twitter. Needless to say, he was not happy when he saw the hit Lions safety Brian Branch delivered to Broncos tight end Adam Trautman because the officials didn't call a penalty. Jackson has been called for a variety of game-altering penalties this season, and he's had a bunch of money taken away as well.
The hit that outraged Jackson and all of Broncos Country on Saturday:
That play looks like a pretty clear helmet-to-helmet contact from Branch, and should have extended that particular Broncos drive. Oh well.
At any rate, you can understand why Jackson is frustrated with the league. He even went so far as to get a meeting with Commissioner Roger Goodell, who told Jackson that it's his responsibility to protect the offensive players.
Jackson has played in eight games this season, and has been suspended for six others. He'll get a chance to play in the final three games of the year, but it will be interesting to see what his approach is (if it's any different at all) and what the Broncos' approach is to getting him on the field.
Aside from the team's game against Detroit, this has been one of the league's most dominant defenses since Week 6, and they've mostly done it without Jackson on the field. That's not to say the Broncos are definitely better without Jackson, but it's clear that PJ Locke has carved out a role for himself in that defensive backfield.
Will Jackson play his usual starting role? Will he go to playing more in the dime package?
It's going to be interesting to see, but Jackson's tackling will be a welcomed addition to a unit that has really struggled at times. I would personally love to see the Broncos utilize K-Jack more near the line of scrimmage, as a blitzer, and in ways where his aggressiveness can cause more havoc as opposed to having him on the back end of the play.
And my guess is, we're going to see the same, aggressive Jackson. Hopefully, he doesn't get himself into any more hot water.