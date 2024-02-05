5 Denver Broncos who could play their last year for the team in 2024
Which Broncos players could be entering their final year with the team in 2024?
4. Jerry Jeudy, WR
It's not nothing that the Denver Broncos picked up Jerry Jeudy's fifth-year option. He is under contract through 2024 with the Broncos, at a modest number around $13 million. Courtland Sutton is the other notable WR on the roster. Sutton had the best season of his career, unless you want to count his Pro Bowl season as being better.
Sutton caught 10 touchdowns and was the best red-zone threat in the NFL this year. If you couple that with how complimentary Sean Payton has been of Jerry Jeudy, I don't think it's outrageous to think that Sutton could get traded this offseason.
But that would still mean that Jerry Jeudy would be entering the last year of his deal. Unless Jeudy has a breakout year in 2024, I don't think the Broncos are going to jump on re-signing him. They might be able to find his type of production with another free agent they like or in the 2025 NFL Draft.
5. Ben Powers, LG
Ben Powers signed a four-year deal with the Denver Broncos before the 2023 NFL season, and he gave the team respectable play at left guard this year, replacing former second-round draft pick Dalton Risner. Powers' deal is pretty large, as he's getting paid an AAV of $12,875,000. With Quinn Meinerz needing a new deal at some point, Mike McGlinchey having a huge contract, and a potential extension for Garett Bolles, it could be Powers as the odd man out.
It may come down to the numbers, which is the business side of things in the NFL. And I would not be surprised if the Broncos re-signed Lloyd Cushenberry this offseason. He's a very good center and is surely someone the team wants to have back.
At some point, the Broncos may have to make a tough call along their OL, and Ben Powers being cut after 2024 could be that move.