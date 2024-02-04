Denver Broncos who could join rival teams in 2024 NFL season
Could any players from the 2023 season join rivals in 2024?
DJ Jones could join the Kansas City Chiefs
I do think the Denver Broncos are going to cut DJ Jones this offseason. Jones is one of multiple free agent misses by general manager George Paton. DJ Jones was signed to help stop the run and perhaps add a bit of value with the interior pass rush. Well, Denver allowed five yards per carry in 2023, the highest in the NFL, and allowed the third-most rushing yards in the league this year.
Couple all of that with DJ Jones just not offering much pass rush value, and it's easy to see why he could be a cap casualty this offseason. The Denver Broncos could save nearly $10 million by cutting Jones this offseason, which is a no-brainer move. DJ Jones has no guaranteed money left on his contract, and just for some reference, New York Giants DT A'Shawn Robinson nearly had the same exact stats as Jones this year, and Robinson was making half of what Jones made.
The Kansas City Chiefs could pick up Jones and sign him for cheap. Their stud defensive tackle, Chris Jones, is a free agent in 2024, and Jones likely wants paid. KC might turn their focus to trying to rebuild their WR room, which has been one of the worst in football this year. Signing DJ Jones could act as a bit of insurance in case they cannot re-sign their own Jones.