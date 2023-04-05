Denver Broncos who can win major awards in the 2023 season
There are a few candidates in the Denver Broncos' organization who could be in line to compete for major awards in the 2023 season. It would be so great to not only witness the Denver Broncos turn into a legitimate team again, but to also see some players and maybe even some coaches compete for some of the league's major awards.
The 2023 season is going to be one of the most important ones in team history. It's clear that the team is set to try to contend in the coming season, even though they are entering their third head coach in three seasons.
Just because another new staff is in town, doesn't mean the Broncos can't win a ton of games. If they do win some games, expect a couple of players and potentially a coach to be competing to win a major award in 2023.
Denver Broncos who can win major awards in 2023
Coach of the Year: Sean Payton
Sean Payton can win the Coach of the Year award in 2023, right? I don't think it's likely to bet on the team to finish with the most wins in the NFL by any stretch, but what if the Broncos win 10 games and make the playoffs as Wild Card?
Surely that could be enough for the voters to give Payton the CotY award. Payton has been a part of a plethora of double-digit winning teams, has a winning record in the NFL playoffs, and has won a Super Bowl. It's not out of the realm of possibility that Denver can win double-digit games.
Their moves in free agency indicate that the team is set to hit the ground running.