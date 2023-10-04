Broncos waive Essang Bassey, release Michael Bandy from practice squad
The Broncos made two moves following the Tre'quan Smith signing. A defensive player from the 53-man roster was waived.
The Broncos announced two roster moves following Tre'Quan Smith's signing to the practice squad. One of the two moves was a little bit surprising.
Denver waived slot cornerback Essang Bassey, and released wide receiver Michael Bandy from the practice squad.
Essang Bassey started for the Broncos at the nickel position in the first three games (vs Raiders, vs Commanders, and at Dolphins). In the game against the Chicago Bears, Bassey was benched, he did not start at nickelback, instead, Ja'Quan McMillian was the one who started. Essang did play against Chicago, but as mentioned before, he did not start, and he just played on seven snaps.
Bassey had the following stats in the first four games of the season ...
- 8 total tackles
- 5 solo tackles
- 0 pass breakups
Special teams player, and running back Dwayne Washington, could take Bassey's spot on the 53-man roster. Washington has been elevated to the 53-man roster three times in the season. If a player is elevated three times from the practice squad to the 53-man roster, he cannot be elevated again. In order to play again, the player must be promoted permanently to the roster.
Broncos' starting running back Javonte Williams left the week 4 game against the Bears due to a hip injury. At the moment he is day-to-day. With that being said, it is very possible that Denver promotes Washington to the roster, as he has been a good special teams player, and can play at running back too.
The Denver Broncos practice squad was full, so in order to make room for the newest acquisition Tre'Quan Smith, the team released wide receiver Michael Bandy. Bandy was not elevated from the practice squad during the first four games of the season.
The good news ... Broncos' starting nickelback K'Waun Williams, and safety PJ Locke, who both started the season on the short-term injured reserve list, are eligible to be activated this week.
The Broncos are hosting the New York Jets for their week 5 matchup.