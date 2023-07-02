4 Broncos veterans who can't afford to have a subpar preseason
If these players don't step up in training camp and the three preseason games on the slate, they could be forced to turn to another city and another uniform if their NFL careers are to continue.
Broncos veterans who can't afford to have a subpar preseason: Essang Bassey
The Broncos have Patrick Surtain, easily one of the league's best cornerbacks, but things get shaky right after that.
Damarri Mathis and K'Waun Williams will likely be the other starters, but third-round pick Riley Moss should get his chances too. After that, several guys will be looking to make the roster as depth pieces, depending on how many cornerbacks the team chooses to keep.
In that group of players will be Essang Bassey, who will be entering his fourth season with the Broncos. In his career, he has 39 total tackles and one interception, but he has some good experience behind him now and he has the kind of skills, particularly as a slot corner, that could keep him around for a long time.
Remember, once upon a time, Chris Harris was undrafted and became one of the best corners in team history. That's not to say that Bassey will turn into Harris, but he is developing into a player who can contribute every week on defense and special teams.
But he will need to show up this summer and prove that he belongs over guys like Ja'Quan McMillian, Faion Hicks, Tremon Smith (who may be more of a kick returner than anything) and undrafted free agent Art Green.
Bassey should be viewed as a player on the right side of the bubble, at least for right now, but guys like Smith and Green could easily overtake him for a roster spot.