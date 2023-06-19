Broncos undrafted rookie spotlight: CB Art Green
Another position that the Denver Broncos were thought to be targeting in the 2023 NFL Draft, perhaps even with their first pick on the board, was cornerback. The team did take a cornerback in the third round, with their third pick of the selection process in Riley Moss.
But with more depth needed, Art Green was signed as an undrafted free agent and is one of the more interesting undrafted rookies on the roster.
Name: Art Green
Height: 6-foot-1
Weight: 201 pounds
School: Houston
Position: Cornerback
Green will be at the bottom of the cornerback depth chart in Denver but his rookie season is going to be all about how the team sees him developing the raw tools he has in the future.
At Houston, Green exhibited poor tackling abilities in run support and wide receivers can easily lose him on anything but a "go" route. However, he possesses good size and incredible speed and can run with the guy going for the deep ball all day long.
Green put together a solid senior season in college with 49 tackles, two interceptions and eight pass deflections. He began his college career in community college before transferring to Houston in 2020. However, last season was the only one in which he was a starter for the Cougars.
Chances to make the final 53-man roster (1-10 scale): 3.5
The Broncos will most likely keep in the range of five or six cornerbacks on the final roster. Four of those should be all but a lock to have spots in Patrick Surtain, K'Waun Williams, Damarri Mathis and Moss.
Tremon Smith, who was signed as a free agent due to his abilities as a return man, has a good shot to grab a spot as well. That would leave Green battling with five other guys — Ja'Quan McMillian, Faion Hicks, Essang Bassey, Devon Key and Delonte Hood — for one spot, if there is one.
Green certainly has the intangibles to turn into a productive professional player, but with the type of season in which Sean Payton is heading into, it seems unlikely that he will put much in the hands of such a raw rookie.
Green could perform well enough this summer to earn a spot on the back end of the roster, it does seem that there is an undrafted player to do it every year, but a spot on the practice squad with a chance to develop those skills is far more likely.
