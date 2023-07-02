4 Broncos veterans who can't afford to have a subpar preseason
If these players don't step up in training camp and the three preseason games on the slate, they could be forced to turn to another city and another uniform if their NFL careers are to continue.
Broncos veterans who can't afford to have a subpar preseason: Jonas Griffith
Remember all of the hype surrounding this guy last year about this time? Jonas Griffith was in prime position to move into a starting role but he got hurt in the team's first preseason game last year, dislocating his elbow.
That cost Griffith the start of the season and Alex Singleton, in his first year with the Broncos, slid into that spot and became one of the best players on defense.
Singleton was a tackling machine, easily leading the Broncos in that category and Josey Jewell is a solid option next to him. In addition, the Broncos used a third-round pick to select Arkansas linebacker Drew Sanders.
That leaves Griffith fighting for a roster spot and likely spending most of his time on special teams. That was originally why the Broncos traded for him, for his special teams play, but what if a guy like undrafted free agent Seth Benson outplays him?
That is a distinct possibility and if it were to happen, Griffith could be on waivers before the season kicks off. Justin Strnad and Ray Wilborn are also on the depth chart, so Griffith is far from a lock to make this team.