3 upcoming free agents Broncos should let walk in 2024
By Ryan Heckman
Still firmly in the thick of the postseason picture at 7-7, the Denver Broncos are looking to rebound after an embarrassing Week 15 loss to the Denver Broncos.
The rest of the way, their schedule looks to be fairly friendly and could even see them finish at 10-7. That's quite the turnaround for a team that started 1-5.
Even though Denver is still in it, though, that doesn't mean we don't start looking ahead now that the regular season is almost over. Taking a quick glance at their upcoming free agents, we've identified a handful of players this team should allow to walk.
1. Adam Trautman, TE
One thing that would open up this Broncos offense even more, and allow Russell Wilson more success, is a dynamic receiving threat at tight end. Sean Payton brought in Adam Trautman this season after knowing him from their time together in New Orleans, and although he's played 75 percent of the snaps, Trautman hasn't been much of a factor in the passing game.
On the season, Trautman has caught 20 of 31 targets for 174 yards and three scores. He is rarely used in the passing game, and he isn't much of a threat there, either.
Having been in the league for four seasons now, Trautman kind of "is what he is." He's a decent player but is more suited to be a TE2 or TE3. The Broncos need an upgrade at this spot and should do what they can to find a playmaker in the 2024 NFL Draft this spring, while allowing Trautman to walk.