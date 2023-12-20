5 Broncos players on thin ice after embarrassing loss to Lions
The Denver Broncos suffered an embarrassing and, frankly, concerning loss against the Detroit Lions last Saturday night. It was reminiscent of the team's disastrous performance against the Miami Dolphins where, for a long stretch of the game, it felt like the Lions could do anything they wanted to the Denver defense, and the Broncos were helpless to stop the bleeding.
Now, with three games remaining, the Broncos obviously have a lot at stake. They have dropped behind just about every other contending AFC team in the playoff race, and will not only need to win out to have a decent shot of making the playoffs, but they'll also need some help.
And after that game against Detroit, a handful of players really need to be on thin ice.
1. Javonte Williams, RB
I think all things considered, it's been a successful first year back from a major knee injury for Denver Broncos running back Javonte Williams. The former second-round pick out of North Carolina looked like a future star in his rookie year with the Broncos, but unfortunately, had the season-ending injury last year and is working his way back in year three.
Although he's had some solid moments this season, even some in the last month, Williams's game against the Detroit Lions was horrendous. He carried the ball 12 times for 27 yards and had two receptions for -7 yards. Typically, when the Broncos give Javonte Williams 15 or more carries, they have a lot of success as a team.
But the reality is, this year has been an uphill battle for Williams.
Part of the Denver Broncos' offensive ineptitude right now is the fact that they don't have a consistent running game. Although the running game and the deep passing game have at times been individually successful pieces of the offensive attack, the running game hasn't been consistent enough at all.
And obviously Javonte Williams is part of that. Maybe the Broncos should find more carries for Samaje Perine in these final three games.