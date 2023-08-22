Denver Broncos uniform schedule reveals rarity for Week 2
Broncos have four uniforms, plus the new 'Snowcapped' helmet is to be worn twice. Which uniforms will be used in each game?
On Monday, the Denver Broncos revealed their uniform schedule for the 2023-2024 NFL Season. They have three main uniforms, plus a throwback one, which is the one where the new 'Snowcapped' helmets will be used.
Out of the 17 games, Denver will use their orange uniforms in six games, the white uniforms in eight games, the throwback uniforms in two games, and the 'Navy' uniforms in one game respectively.
Now, that we know the number of games where each uniform will be used, let's take a look at the week-by-week uniform schedule ...
Weeks 1-6:
Week 1 NFL Kickoff vs Raiders:
For Sean Payton's first official game as the Broncos head coach, a divisional matchup. A great opportunity for Denver to end their six-game losing streak against the Raiders, the Broncos will wear their orange uniforms.
Week 2 vs Commanders:
The second consecutive home game for the Broncos to kick off their 2023-24 season, an important game against the Commanders, where the team will wear their white away uniforms, despite being a home game. The reason for it is that the Broncos will honor their Super Bowl XXXIII win against the Falcons, they wore white uniforms during that game.
Week 3 at Dolphins:
The first away game for the Broncos, in Miami ... despite being an away game, the Broncos will wear their home orange uniforms. It will definitely be a very important game, as the Dolphins will probably be one of the most challenging teams in the AFC, and against their former head coach Vic Fangio, who is now the defensive coordinator for Miami.
Week 4 at Bears:
Second consecutive road game for the Broncos, their first road game against a non-conference opponent, a battle of athletic quarterbacks in Russell Wilson and Justin Fields. Denver will wear their away white uniforms. It will be the first time the Broncos will play in Soldier Field for the first time since 2015.
Week 5 vs Jets:
The one that everyone is waiting for ... the Broncos are back at home for the revenge game against Nathaniel Hackett, who is now the offensive coordinator for the Jets. A game that already looks spicy after the Sean Payton comments regarding Hackett. Russell Wilson vs Aaron Rodgers in Denver. The Broncos will wear their 'Color Rush' uniforms with the new 'Snowcapped' helmets.
Week 6 at Chiefs:
The Broncos' first Primetime game of the season, at least at the moment (the Jets game could be moved to Primetime), in Arrowhead against the defending Super Bowl Champion Kansas City Chiefs. Sean Payton vs Andy Reid, a matchup between two future Hall of Fame head coaches. Can the Broncos give the surprise, and beat the Chiefs for the first time in 15 games at their stadium, in Primetime? For this matchup, the Broncos will wear their white uniforms.