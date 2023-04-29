Denver Broncos undrafted free agent tracker
The Denver Broncos, and the rest of the NFL, will now go into the undrafted free-agent signing process following the 2023 NFL Draft.
The Broncos came away with five additions to the roster through the draft and a sixth by making a trade with the New Orleans Saints to get tight end Adam Trautman.
To recap, here are the picks that the Broncos made in the draft:
2nd round, No. 63 overall: Marvin Mims, WR, Oklahoma
3rd round, No. 67 overall: Drew Sanders, LB, Arkansas
3rd round, No. 83 overall: Riley Moss, CB, Iowa
6th round, No. 183 overall: JL Skinner, S, Boise State
7th round, No. 257 overall: Alex Forsyth, C, Oregon
Now, the team will look to the players that were not chosen in the draft and see what they can bring aboard to help shape the roster. The team did not draft a running back, as many expected it would, so look for at least one of those to be signed here.
Despite having only five picks in the draft, the Broncos still maneuvered around the board and made three different trades during the process. Though the team didn't address the "positional needs" that many felt it needed to, they added players that new head coach Sean Payton certainly wanted to get on the roster.
Following the trade for Trautman, the Broncos have now brought in four players that played for Payton in New Orleans including Marquez Callaway, Lil'Jordan Humphrey and Tony Jones.
We will update this list as news of these signings are made, so check back frequently to see the other players that will be wearing orange and blue this coming season.
Alex Palczweski, OL, Illinois
Thomas Incoom, EDGE, Central Michigan
Art Green, CB, Houston
Devon Matthews, S, Indiana
Seth Benson, LB, Iowa
Taylor Grimes, WR, Incarnate Word
Dallas Daniels, WR, Jackson State
Emanuel Wilson, RB, Fort Valley State
Henry Byrd, OT, Princeton
Kris Leach, TE, Kent State
Nate Adkins, TE, South Carolina