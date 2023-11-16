Broncos try to slow down the 'Passtronaut' and 2 other storylines to follow in Week 11
The Denver Broncos will square off against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday Night Football in Week 11.
Will Justin Jefferson be back for the Vikings?
Dobbs has accomplished all of this without even throwing one pass to Justin Jefferson, who has missed the team's last five games with a hamstring injury. But Jefferson, who is considered by many to be the best wide receiver in the league, could be back for this game.
That would be a big boost for Dobbs and the Vikings' offense and a big challenge for the Broncos, who would likely have Patrick Surtain shadow him for much of the game.
Jefferson has had a quiet season because of the injury, catching 36 passes for 571 yards and three touchdowns in five games. He has stated that he won't take the field until that hamstring is back to 100 percent health so if he does, we can only assume that is the case.
If he is on the field, the Broncos will have to be wary. Jefferson is not just any receiver. He is elite and has the ability to be as good as any football player this league currently has to offer.