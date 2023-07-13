Denver Broncos training camp: Quarterback battle, sleeper
- Russell Wilson reloading
- Jarrett Stidham ascending
- Sleeper with upside?
Denver Broncos battles at QB in 2023?
Battle for the starter job?
Will there be a battle for the Denver Broncos' starting quarterback position in 2023? Thankfully, the answer to that question is "no", but there's also been a ton of positive publicity surrounding Jarrett Stidham since he signed with the team.
Earlier in the offseason, we were calling for Sean Payton to sign a quarterback in a robust free agency class that had starter potential, and he did exactly that. We were thinking more along the lines of a former first-round pick like Sam Darnold, but Payton came away hugely impressed by what Stidham did at the end of last season, specifically against the 49ers.
Although the Stidham signing has been written off by some as just another backup QB move, the fact that the Broncos gave him pretty decent money is a signal that this team believes in him. Specifically, Sean Payton believes in him. And he said as much throughout the offseason.
Battle for QB3
There's no battle for QB1. There's not even going to be a true "battle" for QB2. That's going to be Jarrett Stidham's job.
But there could be an intriguing battle for QB3. Given the NFL's new roster rule allowing teams to dress an extra quarterback on game days, more teams could spend one of their 53 roster spots on a third quarterback.
The competition the Broncos will have for this position will be between Ben DiNucci and Jarrett Guarantano. DiNucci seems to be the favorite at this point thanks to his actual NFL experience with Dallas and his more recent experience as a starter for the Seattle Sea Dragons of the XFL.
DiNucci was impressive enough at minicamp to earn a roster spot as a tryout player, but he's also going to have competition. Jarrett Guarantano joined the Broncos late last season and spent the 2022 preseason as a member of the Arizona Cardinals.