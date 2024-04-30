Denver Broncos trading veteran receiver seems more likely by the day
Doesn't it seem more likely by the day that the Denver Broncos make this trade?
The Denver Broncos added Troy Franklin to the wide receiver room during the 2024 NFL Draft. Could this make it more likely that the team trades a veteran WR? When Courtland Sutton did not report to voluntary workouts due to his contract situation, the trade chatter immediately started. Sutton, with just $2 million guaranteed left on his deal, has an argument to be paid more.
He is coming off of a 10 touchdown catch season and routinely made circus catches. Sutton is not a yard-eater, and only has one 1,000-yard season, which was back in 2019, pre-ACL tear. However, Sutton is your classic big-bodied red-zone target with adequate ability to separate and a very tough player to deal with at the line of scrimmage.
Anyway, Sutton's unhappiness still seems to be there. @OrangeRemembers on Twitter made a couple of interesting notes about Sutton and the 2024 NFL Draft:
And especially with the 2024 NFL Draft addition of Bo Nix's college teammate, Troy Franklin, you almost have to wonder if it's getting more and more likely that the Denver Broncos do eventually shop Sutton. The Broncos perhaps could have done so during the NFL Draft, but maybe they weren't actively taking calls or did not receive an offer they liked.
With the draft over, there still could be a team who comes calling, as maybe they did not address their WR needs. You just never know what NFL team might make a big push, as we're in the point of the offseason where there could be another small wave of free agency, which could also mean players get traded.
If Courtland Sutton wanted to reunite with Russell Wilson in Pittsburgh, I would personally not be surprised. Sutton's most prolific season in the TD department came in 2023 with Wilson. However, the Broncos, if they do trade him, might just take the best possible offer.
It's hard to say for sure what Courtland Sutton could fetch in a trade. I truly believe the Broncos would have a hard time getting more than a 4th-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.