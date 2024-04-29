3 free agents who make perfect sense for Denver Broncos after 2024 NFL Draft
Could the Denver Broncos STILL improve their roster?
The 2024 NFL Draft is officially in the books, and it's hard to not love the haul that the Denver Broncos came away with. Could they make one last free agency push before the bulk of the offseason begins? I don't know about you, but I am personally over the moon about the Broncos NFL Draft class, which also included a trade for Jets DE John Franklin-Myers.
Franklin-Myers is a good starter who brings a respectable pass-rush force to the DL, which is precisely what Denver needs. And oh, the Broncos drafted a QB of the future in Bo Nix and also managed to get his college teammate, WR Troy Franklin.
It's a new and joyous era in Broncos Country, and they could put the sprinkles on top with these three free agency signings.
1. Markus Golden, EDGE
In 42 career games playing for Vance Joseph with the Arizona Cardinals, Markus Golden racked up 53 QB hits and 16.5 sacks. With the Broncos adding one EDGE during the 2024 NFL Draft in Jonah Elliss, it would not hurt to bring in a true veteran presence, and more of a veteran presence than the young trio of Nik Bonitto, Baron Browning, and Jonathon Cooper.
Honestly, Denver is missing the exact type of player that Golden is. He can be a pass-rush specialist for the team on late downs and can serve as a veteran leader for the rookie in Elliss and the up and coming players in Bonitto, Browning, and Cooper. The Broncos should consider signing Markus Golden for the veteran minimum.