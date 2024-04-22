Denver Broncos trade for Zach Wilson in shocking move after new uniform reveal
Zach Wilson is coming to the Denver Broncos
On Monday, the day the team unveiled their new uniforms, the Denver Broncos also completed a trade with the New York Jets for Zach Wilson, the 2021 NFL Draft's second overall pick. From one Wilson QB to another, the Broncos make a bold move to send a sixth-round pick to the Jets for Wilson and a seventh-round pick.
I guess if nothing else, it's a low-cost, no-risk move for the Denver Broncos, who still do not have a franchise QB on the roster. Zach Wilson is at least younger and was a second overall pick for a reason, I suppose.
Wilson, 25 in August, was drafted back in 2021 and suffered through a horrible three-year career with the New York Jets, never really putting anything together. In 34 total games for the Jets, Wilson is credited with a 12-21 record, throwing for 6,293 yards, 23 touchdowns, and 25 interceptions. He's completed less than 60% of his career attempts and averages 185.1 yards per game.
He's also got a lowly career passer rating of 73.2. If nothing else, the Denver Broncos get someone for virtually no cost who likely has a ceiling as a backup QB at this point, but the tools are something to like. Wilson can throw on the run and has nice mobility. He's got an affinity for the off-schedule play, but just has not put anything consistent together in the NFL.
I think ideally, Zach Wilson turns a corner in Denver and perhaps supplant Jarrett Stidham as the QB2. Stidham is wholly uninspiring, and at the very least, Denver can try to upgrade from his spot. After two years of having Russell Wilson in Denver, the Broncos cannot help themselves with the Wilson QBs.
On a side note, with Sean Payton's USA Today comments about the New York Jets last offseason, I'm truly surprised that they worked together on a trade. Payton seemed to burn some bridges with those comments about the Jets (they turned out to be correct) but I guess business is s