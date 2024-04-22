Denver Broncos 7-round mock draft after polarizing uniform reveal
Let's celebrate the new uniforms with a Denver Broncos 7-round NFL Mock Draft.
The Denver Broncos' new uniforms have been unveiled, and as you may imagine, some people love them and some people hate them. Let's celebrate the change with a 7-round NFL Mock Draft. Here is the official announcement and reveal from the team.
They also unveiled the much-anticipated throwback uniforms as well, which the fanbase had been clamoring for:
With a new era officially here, the Broncos might surely suit up a rookie QB in these new uniforms, but the question is simply who that will be. There are several arguments for multiple passers in the 2024 NFL Draft, and if you think about it, there isn't a better way to kick off the new uniform era than with a stud rookie quarterback.
Here is a Denver Broncos 7-round mock draft after their controversial uniform reveal.
Denver Broncos 7-round mock draft after controversial uniform reveal
29th Overall Pick (via DET) - Bo Nix, QB, Oregon
Bo Nix fits what the Denver Broncos do on offense and could start week one over Jarrett Stidham. While I'd personally prefer JJ McCarthy, the Denver Broncos cannot pass up trading down a couple of times for a franchise QB in Nix and also while accumulating additional draft capital.