Broncos' top pick gets recognition from NFL.com and PFF following Week 3 performance
The Denver Broncos had their worst loss in franchise history, a 70-20 one against the Miami Dolphins, on Sunday, September 24 at Hard Rock Stadium. The Miami Dolphins offense scored 10 touchdowns and could have broken the NFL single-game scoring record, but former Broncos' ball boy Mike McDaniel decided to let the clock run and not go for the record.
Despite the awful performance from the defense, as it was mentioned in a couple of articles, the Broncos top pick from the 2023 NFL Draft, wide receiver Marvin Mims had a great game statistically, which is a positive thing from the game.
Denver traded up to the second round to select Marvin Mims, despite receiver not being a top priority for the team.
Mims finished the game against the Dolphins with the following stats:
- 3 receptions
- 73 yards
- 1 carry - 3 rushing yards
- 2 kick returns
- 121 return yards
- 1 kick return touchdown
Through three weeks, Mims has shown that he can easily be the team's number one wide receiver, and has proven doubters wrong on why the team traded up for him in the draft, despite wide receiver not being the top position of need and the top priority for the Broncos.
Following his performance against the Miami Dolphins, Mims got high recognition from two important pages in the sport, and in the industry. To be specific, he was nominated by NFL.com for their 'Rookie of the Week' award, and was a part of Pro Football Focus' 'NFL Week 3 team of the week'.
Regarding the NFL.com recognition, it has not been revealed who the winner of the award is, but you can vote for Marvin. Mims was listed as the starting kick/punt returner in Pro Football Focus' team of the week.
So far, in three games, Marvin Mims has 7 receptions, 195 yards, 1 receiving touchdown, 3 carries, 13 rushing yards, 1 punt return for 45 yards, and 4 kick returns for 176 yards and a touchdown.
Can Mims truly be the Broncos' number one wide receiver?