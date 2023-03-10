Denver Broncos top five free agent signings in team history
There's no question that NFL free agency can often be a cautionary tale for NFL teams. Winning in the offseason does not always equate to winning when it matters most. For the Denver Broncos, however, NFL free agency has been quite a useful form of team-building.
The Denver Broncos have made some of the best moves in NFL history when it comes to free agency, and that's not just hyperbole from a Denver Broncos fan site. Some of these moves are inarguably the best in league history when it comes to free agency, and one of them might be the greatest free agent acquisition in pro sports history.
You probably already know exactly what I'm talking about. We're going to take a trip down memory lane with NFL Free Agency on deck this offseason at the five best free agent moves made in Denver Broncos history.
Top 5 free agent signings in Denver Broncos history
5. Ed McCaffrey, WR (1995)
To the younger generation of NFL fans, Ed McCaffrey might be better known for his role as "dad" than he is known for his abilities as a playmaker on the field. McCaffrey is obviously the father of 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey, one of the best and most dynamic playmakers in the league. Although Christian is the prototype NFL running back of the day, his dad was a lanky, 6-foot-5 receiver with reliable hands.
The Broncos acquired McCaffrey as a free agent in 1995 when he came to the Mile High City after playing for the 49ers himself. When he was with the 49ers in 1994, his offensive coordinator was none other than Mike Shanahan.
When Shanahan became head coach of the Denver Broncos in 1995, he brought McCaffrey with him. That 1995 offseason also included the drafting of Terrell Davis in the sixth round out of Georgia. I guess you could call 1995 a pretty good year in Denver Broncos history, all things considered.
The acquisition of Ed McCaffrey, who had started just four games in his first four NFL seasons, ended up being a near-decade-long investment for the Broncos. McCaffrey, along with Rod Smith, helped give the Denver Broncos one of the best wide receiver duos in the league and he caught 462 passes for 6,200 yards and 46 touchdowns for the Broncos, helping the team to two Super Bowl wins.