Denver Broncos: Three legitimate trade packages for Danielle Hunter
Denver Broncos: Three legitimate trade packages for Danielle Hunter
This one might anger some Broncos fans. Quinn Meinerz quietly turned into one of the best guards in football last year, but he doesn't play nearly as valuable of a position as Hunter does. With Meinerz having a clear age difference from Hunter, part of me thinks Denver would have to include a draft pick to sweeten the deal.
The Broncos could then perhaps pivot to the free agent market to see if there's another guard that could fill in, but I do think Denver's offensive line is one of the most talented in the NFL, so would it be the end of the world if the Broncos traded Meinerz? As much as I like the player, I don't think so.
For this trade, I swap two pass rushers but also include a draft pick to make the trade fairer overall. Browning is an encouraging young player and could fit exactly what the Vikings would want. However, trading Browning straight up for Hunter would not be a trade that the Vikings would even begin to entertain.
I added in a 2025 third-round pick to sweeten the deal, and perhaps if all goes south, that third-round pick is closer to the top than the bottom, but obviously, that's something that none of us would want to see.
The Denver Broncos pass rush in 2023 would then feature Randy Gregory, Danielle Hunter, Frank Clark, Jonathon Cooper, and Nik Bonitto. That would be a stellar room.