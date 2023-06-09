Broncos may have exciting sleeper at RB without Dalvin Cook
Dalvin Cook has been officially released by the Minnesota Vikings, but will the Denver Broncos actually show any interest? There are conflicting reports out there right now. On the one hand, you have ESPN's Adam Schefter, who reported on Thursday that the Denver Broncos were expected to be interested in Cook and that they have been monitoring his situation for weeks. On the other hand, you have 9News Broncos insider Mike Klis, who is reporting that the Broncos do not appear to be pursuing Cook "at this moment".
Well, that just feels like a bucket of cold water, now doesn't it?
The Denver Broncos signed veteran pass rusher Frank Clark on Thursday, and that move was honestly pretty exciting for the fan base. Of course, many fans in Broncos Country want that excitement to keep on rolling into Friday with Dalvin Cook available, but that dream may not become a reality.
Let's take a closer look, however, at Mike Klis' report on Twitter and perhaps the excitement can stay alive, after all...
Not to ignore any of the other names on that list, but this isn't the first time I've seen that the Denver Broncos like Tyler Badie, even with a new coaching staff. Badie, a 2022 6th-round draft pick of the Baltimore Ravens, was added to the Denver Broncos' roster late last year, and has virtually no ties to the current coaching staff. With that being said, he might be exactly the type of change-of-pace back this team requires with Javonte Williams and Samaje Perine doing the majority of the heavy lifting.
And we saw rather quickly when Badie got his opportunity in 2023 what kind of weapon his speed can be.
It's hard to blame Broncos Country for wanting Dalvin Cook, despite the presence of an exciting talent like Badie already on the roster. Cook is a recognizable name in the NFL, and has arguably been one of the game's top superstars at the running back position since he was drafted.
With that being said, if the Broncos truly feel confident in someone like Badie, they could use that cash they would otherwise spend on someone like Dalvin Cook elsewhere. We've already seen them have to allocate finances to the pass rush with Baron Browning needing arthroscopic surgery on his knee. What else might happen between now and the start of the regular season?
It's hard to think of many good or valid reasons why the team should not sign Dalvin Cook, but the warning sign of what happened with Baron Browning might be one. What if that happens at another position and you already allocated your funds into a third running back, when you already had some young guys on the roster you liked?
I won't say the Broncos should avoid signing Dalvin Cook because of Tyler Badie, but I think it's almost just as good news if Sean Payton believes Badie is worth passing on Cook for.