4 Denver Broncos teams that should have played in the Super Bowl
- The year before back-to-back Super Bowls will always be remembered for the wrong reasons.
- Rahim Moore probably cost his team a chance to win it all.
Broncos teams that should have played in the Super Bowl: 1996
Even though this team did not make the Super Bowl, there are still Broncos fans that to this day think this is the best team in franchise history.
The Broncos were terrific in 1996, blitzing through opponents en route to a 13-3 record that included a nine-game winning streak during the season. They were the No. 1 seed in the AFC, two games better than the team at No. 2, New England.
But after having a bye in the first round of the playoffs, the Broncos allowed the Jacksonville Jaguars, who were in just their second year of existence, to come into Mile High Stadium and pull off one of the biggest upsets in NFL history, beating the Broncos 30-27.
It remains one of the darkest days in team history. Of course, the Broncos would go on to win back-to-back Super Bowls in the two seasons that followed this crushing defeat, but they could have pulled off a three-peat, something that has never been done in league history.