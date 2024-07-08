Denver Broncos suffering through same offseason talk as breakout team in 2023
The Denver Broncos are gearing up to try and bring some long-term change to the franchise, and there is a shot that this team could be a breakout club in 2024. Wherever you look, you'll find the Denver Broncos low in power rankings and roster rankings.
No really, check it out:
Yahoo Sports has the Broncos ranked 30th.
NFL.com had the Broncos at 28th after the NFL Draft.
ESPN ranks the Denver Broncos 31st.
It's actually ridiculous, as the Denver Broncos upgraded several positions (QB, RB, WR, DL), and people seem to forget that this team won eight games last year with a historically bad defense for the first chunk of the 2023 season. I just do not know the logic here.
Why are people ranking the Denver Broncos so low? Well, power rankings never matter at the end of the day, but there was another team in a similar spot as the Broncos last offseason who got this treatment, and that team was the Houston Texans.
Like the Broncos this offseason, the Houston Texans were not a highly thought of team in 2023. At the time, I thought it was a bit odd, as I had a small feeling that Houston was going to be better than we thought.
And they were. Not only were they good, but they were great; they won 10 games, clinched the AFC South, and won a playoff game. Now I am not saying that the Denver Broncos are going to win 10 games and a playoff game, but you have to acknowledge that the Broncos do have the makeup of being a breakout team in the 2024 NFL Season.
I don't think anyone in the Broncos organization really gives a rip about where they fall in NFL power rankings, but it is interesting to see how the Broncos in 2024 and Texans in 2024 compare to each other.