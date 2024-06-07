Denver Broncos stud guard ranks extremely high on PFF's 2024 rankings
The Denver Broncos have one of the best guards in the enter NFL, and PFF seems to think Quinn Meinerz is among the elites at the position. They unveiled their top 32 guard rankings ahead of the 2024 NFL Season, and Quinn Meinerz came in ranked fifth among his peers.
Mind you, folks, there are 64 starting guards in the NFL. Here's what they said about the stud guard, who is due for a contract extension this offseason:
"Meinerz played in all 17 regular-season games for the first time in 2023 on his way to an 83.7 PFF overall grade, the third-best mark among guards. The third-year pro has improved his overall grade for the past two seasons and has quietly taken his place as one of the better guards in the NFL.- Thomas Valentine
His 3.8% pressure rate allowed was the 14th lowest in the NFL, and his 88.7 run-blocking grade ranked second. Meinerz is showing he can dominate in both run-blocking and pass-protecting assignments — no easy feat."
And if you look at some of the names below Meinerz, this fifth overall ranking is even more impressive. Guys like Kevin Zeitler, Zack Martin, Joe Bitonio, Wyatt Teller, Robert Hunt, and Quenton Nelson are all ranked below Meinerz.
That is insane company to be ranked ahead of. The Wisconsin-Whitewater product is the best OL on the Denver Broncos roster and should be locked up for the long term. Fortunately, Broncos head coach Sean Payton has always prioritized the offensive line, so there isn't a reason to believe he won't be extended.
And it's nice to finally see the Denver Broncos fielding a competent offensive line, something they have struggled with for years. The next two moves along the OL should be to extend LT Garett Bolles and Quinn Meinerz. From there, Denver should look to stabilize the center and right tackle positions as well.
And heck, if the Broncos can find another young guard to eventually replace Ben Powers, that would be more than ideal, too.