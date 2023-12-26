Denver Broncos 2 stock up, 5 stock down following a horrible Christmas Eve loss
After an embarrassing Week 16 loss, who is moving up or down the stock report this week?
By Amir Farrell
Denver Broncos Stock Down:
QB Russell Wilson
Who else other than Russell Wilson? The veteran quarterback arguably had the biggest downward trajectory of any Broncos player following his performance Sunday night. He continues to miss out on countless opportunities in the passing game and while the blame does not fall completely on his shoulders, it is without a doubt he is holding the offense back from their full potential. Running from clean pockets, making questionable throws, and taking needless sacks rather than throwing the ball away or to the open receiver were major reasons for why Wilson performed so poorly against New England's defense. This game undoubtedly felt like the nail in the coffin for any hope of Russell Wilson as the franchise's long-term starting quarterback.
RB Javonte Williams
It certainly was not the best night for running back Javonte Williams however, the criticism for his production is unwarranted. Sure, he may not be the most agile or explosive back, but he is solid in the role that is asked of him...when the offensive line can properly block for him. It seems at times opposing defenses sniff out the run before the play even starts making it much more difficult for Williams to gain any yards on the ground when he initiates contact before even reaching the line of scrimmage.
As for his fumble and trip at the goal line, those are two mistakes that potentially cost the Broncos two scores. He'll need to clean that up in the final two games of the season.