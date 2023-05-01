The Broncos still need another proven name at this position
The Denver Broncos went through the 2023 NFL Draft and though many fans and members of the media expected them to draft a running back, the team chose not to. Several thousand mock drafts were written ahead of the draft and many of those had the Broncos taking a running back, even as high as the third round, but the team didn't agree.
The Broncos have added two running backs as undrafted free agents but both are from very small schools. Jaleel McLaughlin from Youngstown State and Emanuel Wilson out of Fort Valley State.
Here is how the Broncos' current depth chart looks at the running back position.
Player
Year
Javonte Williams
3
Samaje Perine
7
Tony Jones
4
Damarea Crockett
5
Tyler Badie
2
Tyreik McAllister
2
Jaleel McLaughlin
R
Emanuel Wilson
R
As you can see, behind Williams, who will be coming off a major knee injury, and Samaje Perine, the Broncos don't have much. Those other six players have a career grand total of 186 rushing yards.
Now it's hard to doubt the offensive knowledge of Sean Payton as he could certainly turn one of them into a productive player in 2023. But the team should still be interested in a proven veteran, mostly due to the questions surrounding the health of Williams and how soon he will be back to full strength.
The Broncos should consider bringing in a veteran that is currently a free agent. Someone like J.D. McKissic makes sense. Mark Ingram, though he is 33 years old, had some very productive seasons in New Orleans and could help the Broncos out even if it was just until Williams was ready to go full speed.
The Broncos could also turn back to Latavius Murray, who had a solid year with the Broncos last season.
Those are just a few options the team could consider. Training camp is still roughly three months away, meaning the team will have a chance to evaluate the players listed above closely between now and then.
That said, going into the 2023 NFL season with these players would be a bit risky as one injury to either Williams or Perine puts the team at a major disadvantage in terms of playing experience.