Denver Broncos still have a need at WR after Josh Reynolds signing
Josh Reynolds is a very good fit for Sean Payton's offense, but the Broncos should not shy away from adding to this unit further in the 2024 NFL Draft.
Finally, a signing! The Denver Broncos signed Josh Reynolds on a two-year deal on Wednesday, giving the team another reliable target in the passing game. A willing run blocker and someone who can line up in the slot or outside, Reynolds is simply a darn good football player. He probably isn't going to light up the stat sheet in Denver, but this modest deal at the very least raises the floor of the WR room.
However, with this signing, the Broncos still should approach the 2024 NFL Draft with a need at WR. Reynolds has been a 3rd-4th option in the passing game his entire career. He's also 29 years old, so it's not like the Broncos got a 24-year-old coming off of his rookie deal. Reynolds is going to help out for the short-term, so the Broncos should still add to the position.
Right now, the top four wide receivers appear to be Courtland Sutton, Josh Reynolds, Marvin Mims Jr, and Tim Patrick. Depth-wise, it's a very good unit, but it's still missing a solidified top target. Perhaps Mims can take a huge leap forward and be that guy for the Denver Broncos, no one truly knows that just yet.
Fortunately, the 2024 NFL Draft is crawling with stud wide receiver prospects. I am not saying Denver needs to do what it takes to draft a top WR, but adding someone with their 76th overall pick, perhaps, would be a wise move, especially if they were able to trade back from 12 and get into the second round.
In a recent Pro Football Network Mock Draft, I traded back a few times, and used the newly acquired 92nd overall pick and selected WR Jalen McMillan from Washington. I think that could be a perfect spot in the NFL draft to further add to the position. If the Broncos are asking Reynolds to have a heavy volume in the passing game, they're in trouble.
And heck, none of Sutton, Patrick, or Mims have proven to be able to do that consistently, so the view of the Denver Broncos WR room as a whole should not change with Josh Reynolds signing. It's a unit that still needs a boost.