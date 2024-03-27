Broncos steal underrated piece of Lions turnaround in Josh Reynolds
The Denver Broncos have added free agent wide receiver Josh Reynolds
The Denver Broncos have made another free agent acquisition, this time stealing a pretty key piece of the Detroit Lions' offensive turnaround the last handful of seasons in wide receiver Josh Reynolds. The signing was first reported by ESPN's Adam Schefter and came on the heels of the Broncos sort of teasing at the Annual League Meetings this week that they may have had some deals in the works.
Reynolds is a good player.
The veteran receiver just turned 29 years old in February, and is apparently signing a two-year deal in Denver worth up to a total of $14 million.
Reynolds joined the Detroit Lions in the middle of the 2021 season after spending the first four years of his NFL career with the Los Angeles Rams. Reynolds has always had big play ability but his history with Jared Goff and the Rams really helped provide a spark to an ailing Detroit offense back in 2021. If you think I'm being hyperbolic, go ahead and look back at Goff's games in Detroit pre-Josh Reynolds and after.
The difference is staggering.
Reynolds wasn't the go-to threat for Detroit's offense, but certainly did a good job of moving the chains when called upon. He averaged 15.2 yards per reception last season, the second most of his NFL career so far. He also tied his career best with five receiving touchdowns.
There's a lot to like about this move in the short term for the Denver Broncos, who needed help at the receiver position badly. Reynolds can play in the slot, he can line up out wide, and he's a very willing participant as a blocker in the running game. The fact that he came from the Detroit Lions where Dan Campbell -- a Sean Payton disciple -- is the head coach is no coincidence.
The Broncos just landed a receiver whose QB rating when targeted last year was 118.8, which is absolutely outstanding. As a third or fourth option in the passing game, the Broncos wouldn't be able to do much better than this.
The return of Tim Patrick from injury and the increased role for Marvin Mims in the offensive gameplan now give the Broncos a variety of options in the passing game, and perhaps some underrated options for a rookie signal caller coming in over the next month. Having a player like Reynolds who can work every level of the field for just $14 million over two seasons?
This is a nice bargain signing for the Denver Broncos, and a player who will be a huge help in jumpstarting the offense. Watching the Lions over the last couple of years, Reynolds really stood out on a variety of occasions, including in some clutch moments. This is one of the better pickups the Broncos have made in 2024.