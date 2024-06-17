Denver Broncos star cornerback responds to wild trade rumors
By Amir Farrell
Leading up to the NFL's annual trade deadline during the 2023 regular season, Denver Broncos cornerback Patrick Surtain ll had been included in numerous trade rumors with teams like the Philadelphia Eagles who were chasing a championship. However, after head coach Sean Payton and Denver's defense had rallied the team to multiple wins in a row, the organization decided to retain their star defensive back ahead of the deadline.
Even after retaining Surtain ll prior to the trade deadline, the team had once again been rumored to move the All-Pro cornerback ahead of the 2024 NFL Draft in an effort to trade up for a top quarterback prospect. Instead, the front office decided to stay put with the 12th overall pick and select rookie quarterback Bo Nix from the University of Oregon.
Fast forward to mid-June, it now appears the Broncos are much more likely to hand Surtain ll a brand new contract extension when it appeared he might have been wearing a different team's uniform a few months ago.
When responding to all of the nonsensical trade rumors, the 24-year-old cornerback stated that he wants to be a 'Bronco' long term. Surtain ll also mentioned that he never thought he was going to be traded by the team despite numerous headlines over the last 18 months. Denver's Pro Bowl cornerback will be entering his fourth season in the NFL in 2024 and is expected to be a huge piece of Denver's defensive success in the secondary.
Defensive coordinator Vance Joseph lost veteran safeties Justin Simmons and Kareem Jackson to free agency meaning that safety P.J. Locke and cornerback Patrick Surtain ll will both collaboratively need to take a huge step forward in terms of leadership roles. Luckily for Denver Broncos fans, both have already shown very encouraging signs in doing so and appear to be franchise cornerstone pieces for a long time to come.