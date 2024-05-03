Denver Broncos should sign this record-breaking wide receiver
It really cannot hurt to bring him in.
If the Denver Broncos plan on being all about making life easy for new QB Bo Nix, then they should bring in this record-breaking wide receiver. There really is no downside here, especially if the money works for both sides. He's a former Sean Payton draft pick and was at one point the best WR in the game.
While Denver has added to their WR room, it's not like something is stopping them from continuing to do it. Say what you want about Michael Thomas, but there is no disputing just how dominant he was with the Saints for a stretch of time when he first entered the league. In fact, he tolds the NFL record for most receptions in a single season with 149.
This was set back in 2019 when Drew Brees was still slinging passes. Foot and ankle injuries truly did derail what was setting up to be a Hall of Fame career for Thomas, a 2016 second-round draft pick out of Ohio State. From 2016-2019, Thomas hauled in 470 receptions for 5,512 yards and 32 touchdowns. From 2020-2023, however, Thomas has played in just 20 regular season games, catching 95 passes for 1,057 yards and four TDs.
At worst, the Broncos bring in Thomas for something near the veteran minimum, but Thomas doesn't make enough of an impact and ends up being released during the offseason. At best, the Broncos can get a viable complimentary piece in the passing game and someone who can eat up the short-yardage routes, which could help open things up over the top for guys like Marvin Mims Jr and Courtland Sutton.
Even with the additions of Josh Reynolds and Troy Franklin, and even if Michael Thomas does get signed, the Denver Broncos would still need to keep rebuilding their WR room, as many of the players in it now are getting old. Michael Thomas would exist for the sake of developing Bo Nix. He'd obviously not be more than a one or two-year rental at this point.
But the sure-handed Thomas could have a little bit left in the tank, and the Denver Broncos should be the ones who empty it.