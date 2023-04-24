Denver Broncos should sign this former All-Pro kicker
The Denver Broncos figure to improve their kicking situation in 2023, and this former All-Pro kicker makes a ton of sense. Robbie Gould is a free agent and is someone the Denver Broncos should sign to replace their lone roster holdover from Super Bowl 50, Brandon McManus.
Gould, 41 in 2023, began his career with the Chicago Bears in 2005 and kicked for them until 2015. He then played one year for the New York Giants and spent the 2017-2022 seasons with the San Francisco 49ers.
Sure, his age might be a concern to some, but Gould has been money his entire career. Over his 18 year career, he has just three seasons making under 80 percent of his field goals and has made at least 85 percent of his field goals in 10 seasons.
He led the league in kicing percentage in 2018 and has a career long of 58 yards. Gould was 27/31 this year on his field goals, which is good for a very solid mark of 84.4 percent, which is much better than what Brandon McManus did for the Broncos in 2022.
McManus had just 77.8 percent of his kicks in 2022, down from 83.9 percent in 2021 and 82.4 percent in 2020. McManus has a career high of 85.7 percent of field goals made in the 2015 season, and also does have three seasons of making under 80 percent of his kicks.
Brandon McManus is not nearly as good of a kicker as Gould is, and even though their age difference is obvious, the Broncos are trying to win games in 2023. Dumping McManus, which would save the Broncos nearly $4 million on their salary cap and signing Gould not only helps the Broncos' financial situation, but also gives them a solid kicking situation as well.
The Broncos shouldn't have to worry about Robbie Gould falling off a cliff in 2023 and somehow becoming an inefficient kicker. This would be a solid win-now move for the team to make.
However, the Broncos could decline to go this route and might feel more comfortable drafting a kicker in 2023, perhaps letting that rookie and McManus compete during the offseason. Either way, Denver needs to upgrade their kicking situation.