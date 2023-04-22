Denver Broncos should sign former AFC West rival player
Casey Heyward was cut by the Atlanta Falcons recently. The Denver Broncos should consider signing the former Los Angeles Charger. A potential impact player for the Denver Broncos is now a free agent.
Casey Heyward signed a two year deal with the Atlanta Falcons before the 2022 season, and was recently cut after one season with the team. Heyward, 34 in 2023, was a second round pick of the Green Bay Packers in the 2012 NFL Draft.
The two time Pro Bowler has played for the Packers, Los Angeles Chargers, a year with the Las Vegas Raiders, and a year with the Atlanta Falcons.
He only played in six games in 2022, where he registered one interception and three passes defended.
However, he was a 17 game starter for the Raiders back in 2021 with one interception and nine passes defended. Heyward is clearly not the player he once was, but Denver is hurting in their CB room.
Outside of Patrick Surtain and K'Waun Williams, there isn't much more to speak off. I do think 2022 draft pick Damarri Mathis takes a step forward in 2023, but there's obvious no guarantee there. Heyward might not be an every week starter for Denver, but his 152 regular season games of experience should do nothing but help the Broncos.
He'll also come cheap, which is another positive. Denver does need to add some serious reinforcements here, and I do think they come away with a cornerback at some point in the 2023 NFL Draft. General Manager George Paton has drafted cornerbacks well during his first two drafts with Mathis and Surtain, so I trust his judgement to do that again if needed.
However, it's clear that Denver is trying to get back into contention this year, and one way to help that is to sign veteran free agents to help make an immediate impact.
Would I rather the Broncos sign, say, Marcus Peters? Sure, I would. However, Casey Heyward Jr is a decent player and would be able to help the Denver Broncos.