Denver Broncos should sign cornerback who used to terrorize them
The Denver Broncos should sign Desmond King
Former Los Angeles Charger and Denver Broncos' rival Desmond King is a talented CB and was recently cut. The Broncos should bring in the veteran CB in. For the rest of the 2023 season and in the future, Denver needs to make this move. It's honestly shocking to have someone like Desmond King on the market at this point in the year.
He's a pretty rock-solid defensive back who was cut by the Houston Texans this past offseason and proceeded to latch on with the Pittsburgh Steelers. He played in just three games for them and played in just 16 snaps. It's clear that the Steelers did not have a spot for King, which is puzzling.
King, 28, was a fifth-round pick of the Los Angeles Chargers back in 2017 and used to terrorize Denver as a punt returner. He returned one for a touchdown against the Denver Broncos a few years ago:
King has played all around the secondary and had eight passes defended, two fumble recoveries, 89 total tackles, and a whopping 10 tackles for loss. Over his career, King has amassed nine interceptions, 33 passes defended, seven fumble recoveries, 8.5 sacks, 426 total tackles, 27 tackles for loss, and 16 QB hits.
Honestly, he gives me Kareem Jackson vibes, but if Jackson was younger, faster, and more explosive. Desmond King lines up in the slot a ton and would be able to fill a pretty urgent need for Denver. The team's original starting slot CB, K'Waun Williams, has not played yet this year. King is not yet 30 years old and could not only fill this need for Denver for the rest of the season, but in future years as well.
He'd bring some much-needed help in the secondary for one of the worst pass defenses in the NFL. The Broncos defense has not played terribly the past couple of games, but the unit still stinks. Denver isn't going to find someone on the market who can turn this entire unit around, but Desmond King is someone who can certainly help.