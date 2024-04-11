Denver Broncos should double-dip at these 3 positions in the 2024 NFL Draft
The Denver Broncos should not hesitate to come away with multiple players from the same position during the 2024 NFL Draft.
The Denver Broncos have some roster holes left to fill, and they should not shy away from double-dipping at a few positions during the 2024 NFL Draft. The Broncos even have huge needs on offense that aren't quarterback and don't even get me started about their defensive front. The good thing is that Sean Payton has had to rebuild a team before.
He's also sustained success in the NFL on both sides of the ball, so there's reason to believe that the Broncos can get their roster buttoned up in the next year or so. Well, the Broncos are set to have, at the moment eight picks in the 2024 NFL Draft, but they do not have a pick in the second or seventh rounds.
Denver having eight draft picks does give them the opportunity to double-dip at a position or two, but which three should they consider doing this in?
1. Quarterback
Yes, the Denver Broncos should double-dip at quarterback if there's a chance for them to do that. In my opinion, that could look like Oregon's Bo Nix at some point in the first round and Tulane's Michael Pratt in the fourth round, for example. They could also look at someone like Jordan Travis from Florida State.
However you slice it, the more chances the team takes on a position, the more likely it is that they find a stud player. That should apply to the QB spot as well, and Denver should definitely double-dip here if they had the chance.