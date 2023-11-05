Denver Broncos should consider signing former Raiders' pass catcher
Former NFL wide receiver Martavis Bryant, who has not played in the league since 2018, has been reinstated by Commissioner Roger Goodell. This should be an obvious low-cost signing the Denver Broncos should make. I really don't see a con in signing Bryant, who was at one point one of the most explosive wide receivers in the entire NFL.
Well, after being out of the league for years due to various suspensions, and bouncing around other football leagues, Bryant looks to be wanting one more chance in the NFL. Some may remember how explosive he was during his time with the Pittsburgh Steelers from 2014-2017. The 31-year-old once averaged over 20 yards per reception during his rookie year and caught 145 passes for 2,183 yards and 17 touchdowns.
He averages 15.1 yards per reception and is 6-foot-4, so he's got the kind of size that NFL teams covet at the position. So, here's a recent video of the former Clemson wide receiver training:
For what it's worth, this video shows Bryant being clocked at nearly 22 miles per hour, so his speed still seems to be there. You might be rolling your eyes at me for suggesting the Broncos make such a random signing for a player who might be washed up, but the risk is nonexistent. Bryant is likely going to have to take a league-minimum deal if he wants to be on an NFL roster again.
He surely isn't worried about the money, right? I mean he has absolutely no leverage in any sort of contract negotiations, and for the Denver Broncos, the team could definitely use another wide receiver. It's not that the Broncos have below-average receivers, but the unit has been pretty inconsistent in recent years.
Tim Patrick will have missed two straight seasons with injuries. Jerry Jeudy has battled injuries here and there and has never seemed to have hit his stride, and Courtland Sutton clearly has not been himself since the 2020 ACL injury. As for Marvin Mims Jr, well, most of us are confused why he hasn't seen the field more.
Martavis Bryant might be nothing more than a practice squad guy for the rest of the season, but the ceiling here with this potential signing is someone who can truly take the top off of defenses, and he's a good player. The Broncos should sign more good players.