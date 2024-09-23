Denver Broncos should consider major move along their offensive line
The Denver Broncos may have uncovered a gem along their offensive line in second year tackle Alex Palczewski. Mike McGlinchey, the team's highly-paid right tackle, is on injured reserve with an MCL injury, and he's set to miss at least three more games. Coming into their Week 3 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Denver started Alex Palczewski.
And it's safe to say that the young tackle held his own, which is just stellar news. The Buccaneers' defense is no slouch, but the entire Broncos offensive line really held their own in Week 3. Bo Nix did not take a sack, which helped the offense get going.
Yes, it was just one game, but what do the Denver Broncos do with Mike McGlinchey if Alex Palczewski keeps playing well in his absence?
"Palcho" as they call him, is several years younger than McGlinchey and obviously a lot cheaper. The NFL trade deadline is at the beginning of November, so the Broncos would have until then to perhaps make a major move here, and that major move that could potentially happen would be trading Mike McGlinchey.
Now yes, this may seem unlikely, and who knows if Alex Palczewski is even going to keep playing this well, but if he does keep playing this well, why would the Broncos take him out of the lineup? Their only choice may truly be to find a trade partner for McGlinchey, and two teams that could pop up may be the Chicago Bears and Baltimore Ravens, who both desperately need OL help.
The Ravens may also have a player that the Denver Broncos could insert into their offense...
Mark Andrews of the Ravens has caught just six passes for 65 yards. He's played in just 58% of offensive snaps for Baltimore, which is the third-lowest of his career. Andrews' teammate, Isaiah Likely, has caught 12 passes for 141 yards and one touchdown. Likely has played 60% of the Ravens' snaps and is clearly a bigger part of their offense.
WIth Andrews' snaps and production dipping and the Ravens needing some OL help, could Denver strive to eventually send Mike McGlinchey to the Baltimore Ravens for Mark Andrews? This could give the Denver Broncos an unexpected boost to their offense thanks to the emergence of Alex Palczewski.
This may seem pretty unlikely at this point, but there really isn't anything stopping Palczewski from continuing to play well, which could truly make McGlinchey a bit expendable.