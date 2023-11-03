Denver Broncos set to face an old friend in Week 10 against Buffalo
Von Miller, for the first time since being traded away from Denver, will face his old team in Week 10.
This will surely be a very bittersweet game for Von Miller, who faces off against his old team in Week 10. The Denver Broncos hope to keep Miller's impact low. It seems like the former Super Bowl MVP is still ramping back up from a torn ACL suffered in 2022.
However, unless Miller goes down in Week 9, the former Broncos' all-time great will face off against his old team. After Denver's bye week in Week 9, the Buffalo Bills host the Broncos in Week 10 on Monday Night Football in what could be a crucial game for the Broncos to continue to turn their season around.
They may have a handful to deal with, and Von Miller could play inspired football in Week 10. The former Bronco was drafted by the team in 2011 and was the Super Bowl MVP during the 2015 season. He spent several more years with the Broncos but was traded to the Los Angeles Rams about halfway through the 2021 NFL Season.
Miller latched on with the Rams and won the Super Bowl that year, in a game that I'm sure every Broncos fan was rooting for LA in. After that, Miller packed up his bags and signed a huge deal with the Buffalo Bills. And honestly, Denver, namely George Paton, made a mistake signing Randy Gregory and should have tried harder to bring Von Miller back.
Anyway, Miller has played four games for the Bills in 2023, which has included 80 defensive snaps. He's racked up one tackle and one QB hit, so he's done next to nothing thus far. Obviously, returning from a torn ACL is not an injury that most players can just bounce back from. Javonte Williams looks expotentially better over the last three-ish games than he did to begin the season.
His knee injury recovery is still going on as far as I'm concerned, as he's probably only now just hitting his stride. Anyway, the Broncos will have a very tough test in Week 10. Von Miller probably wants to give it his all against his old team, even though he still refers to the Broncos as "we."
Denver's tackles in Garett Bolles and Mike McGlinchey need to be at their best to ensure Miller does not disrupt the game.